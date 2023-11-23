The Negative Impact of Celebrity Politicians in Indian Democracy

India, known as the largest democracy in the world, prides itself on being a nation that upholds the values of social justice, equitable development, and public liberties. With a diverse population, the success of Indian democracy relies on its four pillars: legislature, executive, judiciary, and press. However, a concerning trend is emerging in Indian politics where political parties are recruiting celebrities as star campaigners and offering them parliamentary mandates.

These celebrity politicians, while successful in their own fields, often prove to be ineffective in the realm of governance. They prioritize their personal interests and business ventures over the needs of their constituents. The constituents, who bear the brunt of their lack of engagement and apathy, suffer from neglect and a lack of visionary representation.

Celebrity politicians are rarely seen in their constituencies, only making appearances during election campaigns or to express gratitude to voters. Once elected, they distance themselves from the people they are supposed to serve, often delegating their responsibilities to others or remotely managing their constituencies from afar. Their attendance and performance in parliament are lackluster compared to their non-celebrity counterparts.

Instead of focusing on their duties as elected officials, these celebrities prioritize their endorsements and lucrative brand ambassadorships. They continue to work on their own personal business ventures, including producing films that earn them staggering amounts of money. Politics, for them, becomes a pastime and a means of gaining social and political security.

Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that a significant number of MPs in India are millionaires. While the poor continue to struggle, public representatives enjoy a range of perks and allowances, including free accommodation, travel, and endless benefits. This stark disparity raises questions about the fairness and inclusivity of Indian democracy.

In order to truly serve the people, political parties need to reconsider their approach to candidate selection. Instead of prioritizing celebrity status and wealth, they should focus on finding capable individuals who can effectively address the issues faced their constituents. Elections should be seen as an opportunity to provide capable, progressive, and visionary leaders, rather than a platform for showcasing glamorous showpieces.

Indian democracy needs representatives who genuinely care about the welfare of their constituents and prioritize their needs over personal gain. Only electing dedicated individuals who are committed to public service can India truly progress towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.

