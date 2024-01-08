Hollywood Gears Up for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

The highly anticipated 81st annual Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration. This year, the show will be broadcast live on CBS, bringing the prestigious event into households across the country. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming awards ceremony.

The Golden Globe Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern on January 7th and will be aired simultaneously on both coasts. For those without a cable subscription, CBS is also available through antenna or satellite providers, ensuring that no one misses out on the star-studded affair.

If streaming is more your style, Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime add-on will have the option to stream the awards live. For those without a specific subscription, Paramount+ offers the opportunity to watch the show the following day. Additionally, several live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, include CBS in their lineup, allowing viewers to tune in without the need for a traditional cable or satellite package.

While the red carpet is always a hotly anticipated part of any awards show, this year there are some changes. The official red carpet pre-show will be hosted Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” and will be available for streaming on their respective websites and the official Golden Globes website. Unfortunately, fans of E! fashion coverage will be disappointed, as the network has decided not to host a red carpet show for the Golden Globes this year.

As for the nominations, the film “Barbie” leads the pack, closely followed “Oppenheimer.” The categories have been split into best motion picture drama and best motion picture musical or comedy, with a diverse range of films vying for the coveted awards. On the television front, “Succession” and Hulu’s “The Bear” are among the top-nominated shows.

Once the winners have been announced, those eager for more insights can tune in to the Associated Press’ livestream. Backstage interviews with the Globe winners will provide a deeper look into their thoughts, stories, and experiences, allowing them to expand on their on-stage comments and answer questions from the press.

As the countdown to the 81st Golden Globe Awards begins, the excitement builds, and Hollywood prepares to honor the best in film and television. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night of celebration and recognition!