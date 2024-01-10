Hollywood Gears Up for Extravaganza as Golden Globes Returns

Summary: The 81st annual Golden Globes will soon commence, marking a night of glitz, glamour, and recognition for film and television’s biggest names. This article provides an overview of what to expect from the event, including information on how to watch, stream, and access exclusive backstage interviews with the winners.

The highly anticipated Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place on January 7th at 8 p.m. Eastern. CBS will be broadcasting the event live on both coasts, a departure from their usual programming. Unfortunately for “60 Minutes” fans, the news show will be pre-empted for this special occasion, but it will return on January 14th.

For those looking to stream the Golden Globes, a specific subscription will be required to watch the live broadcast. Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on will have access to the live stream, while other subscribers can catch the show on-demand the following day. Additionally, various live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV offer CBS in their lineup, allowing viewers to watch the ceremony through these platforms.

Before the festivities officially kick off, viewers can also enjoy the red carpet pre-show coverage. Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” have partnered up to bring fans an official red carpet pre-show, which will be available for streaming on their websites as well as www.goldenglobes.com. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and promises to deliver all the fashion moments and celebrity interactions.

In terms of nominations, “Barbie” leads the pack as the top nominee, closely followed “Oppenheimer.” The Golden Globes have split the top film categories into two groups this year, with “Oppenheimer” being nominated for best motion picture drama and “Barbie” for best motion picture musical or comedy. On the television front, “Succession” takes the lead with nine nominations, including nods for its series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin.

Lastly, for those eager to hear from the winners themselves, the Associated Press will be livestreaming backstage interviews. Starting at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, the winners will have the opportunity to elaborate on their acceptance speeches, clarify any remarks, and address questions from reporters. This intimate setting allows for deeper insights into their projects and experiences.

The Golden Globes promises to be a night filled with excitement and celebration as the industry honors its brightest stars. Tune in to witness the magic unfold and to catch a glimpse of the winners as they share their thoughts backstage.