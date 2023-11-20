Noel Cunningham Celebrates Milestone Birthday with A Star-Studded Bash

Television presenter Noel Cunningham recently marked a significant milestone, turning 70 years old. To celebrate this special occasion, he spared no expense and threw a lavish party at the renowned Harvey’s Point in Donegal. The event was nothing short of spectacular, with a gala dinner attended over 300 guests and live entertainment courtesy of the talented Donegal Tenors.

Although the party lasted well into the early hours of the morning, the memories forged at this magnificent celebration will undoubtedly endure for a lifetime. While Noel’s charisma and infectious energy were undoubtedly the highlights of the evening, a number of well-known figures from the world of entertainment and politics also graced the festivities.

Former president Mary McAleese joined forces with presenter Mary Kennedy to wish Noel a joyous birthday and create a fun-filled atmosphere. Good friend Alan Hughes and renowned businesswoman Jackie Lavin were among the other notable attendees, adding their presence to the star-studded affair.

Noel’s affiliation with Virgin Media has allowed him to form strong connections with many prominent individuals, including the beloved broadcaster Gráinne Seoige. Her attendance at the birthday bash further emphasized the significance of this milestone.

Throughout the evening, the guest list continued to impress, with personalities from various fields present, including politicians, journalists, and industry insiders. The support and camaraderie shared among Noel’s guests truly showcased the impact he has made on their lives.

