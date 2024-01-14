Survey Reveals the Hottest Hobby Trends for 2024

According to a recent survey, beekeeping is all the buzz as one of the hottest hobby trends of 2024. The poll, which included 2,000 adults, found that an increasing number of people are taking up this pastime, with famous bee-enthusiasts like Beyoncé, Scarlett Johansson, David Beckham, Sting, and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers creating a buzz around it.

However, beekeeping is not the only unconventional hobby gaining popularity. The survey revealed that nearly half of the participants (47%) are seeking more unusual activities, such as origami and foraging for food in the wild. Olympic diver Tom Daley and actress Julia Roberts were voted as two of the most inspiring celebrity hobbyists for their love of knitting.

Furthermore, the survey highlighted a shift towards outdoor and environmentally friendly hobbies. Half of the respondents favored pastimes that were beneficial to the environment, such as creating bug ‘hotels’ in their gardens. These small structures provide shelter for crawling and flying insects, serving as long-term lodging or hibernation habitats.

The survey also noted a decline in sedentary hobbies like reading, as 49% of participants chose activities that got them outdoors and moving. Open mic poetry, flower arranging, and geocaching—a treasure hunt using GPS locations to find hidden containers—were among the activities gaining momentum.

Interestingly, 14% of the respondents reported finding hobby inspiration from movies. This is particularly relevant to the upcoming action film, “The Beekeeper,” starring Jason Statham. The film’s director, David Ayer, shared that Statham immersed himself in the role and even learned how to open a beehive and work with bees, connecting with the therapeutic nature of beekeeping amidst the intense action sequences.

Overall, these hobby trends reflect a growing desire among individuals to connect with nature and engage in activities that provide a sense of fulfillment and relaxation. From trendy beekeeping to other hobbies like birdwatching and gardening, people are finding solace and joy in nurturing their interests and exploring the outdoors.