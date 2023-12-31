The Timeless Appeal of Calacatta Marble

Marble has long been a favorite choice for celebrities, and one particular type has been seen in many of their homes. From Selena Gomez’s kitchen to Jesse Tyler’s space, this specific marble variety, known as Calacatta, has become a mainstay. Its popularity is not limited to kitchen countertops; celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow have also incorporated it into their bathrooms.

Calacatta marble, a type of Carrara marble from Italy, symbolizes luxury and has been a preferred material for modern kitchens for many years. Despite its impracticality, it continues to be a sought-after choice. Zack Epstein of Artistic Tile Inc. explains, “Calacatta Gold has been the top choice for homeowners seeking white marble kitchens and bathrooms for at least 15 years – it’s considered the pinnacle of white marble.”

This delicately veined marble complements the minimaluxe trend in kitchens. Jane Thyeson, Design Lead at Smile Kitchens, notes that Calacatta marble adds a touch of modern luxury and visual interest to a space, avoiding the starkness associated with plain white surfaces.

Beyond kitchens, Calacatta marble is versatile and finds use in various applications. It is widely used in bathrooms, flooring, wall cladding, fireplace surrounds, and backsplashes. Its ability to elevate the aesthetic of any space contributes to its popularity, making it a preferred material among designers.

The enduring appeal of Calacatta marble lies in its reflection of nature. Marbles have always been associated with the natural world, and this appreciation for organic materials is evident in the current design trends. Mor Krisher, the Head of Product Design at Caesarstone, believes that consumers are drawn to products that connect them to the outside world and reflect simplicity and nature. This inclination towards organic modern style and warm wooden cabinetry perfectly complements the delicately veined Calacatta marble.

While interior design trends can be unpredictable, experts believe that Calacatta marble will remain a sought-after choice in 2024. Sinead Trainor, a kitchen designer, suggests that its timeless appeal and classic charm make it a staple in high-end design projects. However, there may be a shift towards white marbles with bolder veins in the future. Only time will tell if Calacatta marble will continue to dominate the market, but for now, its timeless beauty and versatility make it a favored option in luxury interiors.