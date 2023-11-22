Ahmedabad Set to Host Epic India vs Australia Cricket World Cup Final with Celebrities in Attendance

Ahmedabad, the city with the world’s largest stadium, is gearing up for an epic showdown today as India takes on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final. The match is attracting celebrities from various industries, providing an exhilarating experience for fans around the world.

Prominent figures such as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, businessman Lakshmi Mittal, and actor Manoj Joshi have already arrived in Ahmedabad. In an interview at the airport, Tendulkar expressed his confidence in India’s victory in today’s game. The presence of these influential personalities adds to the excitement surrounding the match.

The stadium itself has also seen a multitude of glamorous arrivals. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, Ajay Devgan, and Anil Kapoor, made their way to the stadium in style. Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport, proudly displaying their Team India jerseys.

Not just from India, but international celebrities are also making their presence felt. American Ambassador Eric Garcetti has traveled all the way to Ahmedabad to support the Indian team. He conveyed his enthusiasm, saying, “Namaste India, India’s team is the best, and I have come to cheer for it.” This global support demonstrates the immense popularity of cricket and the significance of this final.

The presence of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, who led the team to its first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, adds a nostalgic touch to the event. His experience and guidance will undoubtedly inspire the players to give their best on the field.

As the match commences, fans can also look forward to the support of the cricketers’ loved ones. Ritika Sajdeh, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, and Rivaba Jadeja, among others, have come to cheer for their husbands as they face tough competition from the Australian team.

This clash of cricketing powerhouses promises to be exhilarating, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and excitement. Fans from around the world have flocked to Ahmedabad to witness this historic moment and contribute to the electric atmosphere. The city resonates with cricket fever, bringing together people of diverse backgrounds in a celebration of the sport.

FAQ:

Q: Who is expected to arrive at the match?

A: Prime Minister Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia are expected to arrive around 5 pm to witness the match.

Q: Which international figures are attending the match?

A: American Ambassador Eric Garcetti and former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev are among the international personalities attending the match.

Q: Who has come to support the Indian cricket team players?

A: Indian cricket team players Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are being supported their fellow players.

Q: Who are some of the Bollywood celebrities attending the match?

A: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Asha Bhosle, and several others from the Hindi film industry are attending the match.