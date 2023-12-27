Celebrities Share Heartfelt Christmas Gift Memories

Christmas is a time of joy, love, and of course, gift-giving. Celebrities, just like the rest of us, have their own cherished memories of receiving special presents during the holiday season. While the gifts may vary, the sentiment behind them remains the same – a moment that touches their hearts and stays with them forever. Let’s take a look at some heartfelt Christmas gift memories from your favorite stars:

Serene Russell, known for her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, recalls the Christmas of 2007 when she was a huge fan of the Jonas Brothers. She desperately wanted their first album, “It’s About Time,” but it was a limited release and very expensive. However, her mom found a clever way to surprise her – she hid the CD in a block of cheese, making it a truly unforgettable gift.

Tara Reid, the American Pie star, always looks forward to the amazing bracelets her boyfriend gives her during the holiday season. Her collection has grown over the years, and she cherishes each piece as a symbol of their love and thoughtfulness.

Real Housewives of Miami star, Lauren Foster, received a unique artwork from her boyfriend that reads, “I loved you then I googled you.” It holds a special place in her heart because her boyfriend actually did research on her before they got together. Another piece she loves is called “Blue Ripples,” which perfectly matches her favorite color.

For Plasma, a drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, her parents always support her career. Last year, they gifted her a pink suitcase with adjustable shelving inside, allowing her to safely travel with her wigs for performances. It was a thoughtful and practical gift that made her feel like a glamorous spokesperson on a QVC show.

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté had her beloved PlayStation One stolen from her collection, but her best friend Jared went out of his way to find a replacement. He scoured every Goodwill and second-hand shop until he found a new one, completing her collection and showing her just how cherished she is.

For Xunami, a thoughtful gift means more than an expensive one. She appreciates it when someone pays attention to her interests, such as gifting her video games. A portable charger she received for Christmas made her feel seen and cherished.

Megami, a self-proclaimed “thique geeky goddess” drag queen, received the ultimate nostalgic gift – an Atomic Purple Gameboy Color with Pokémon Yellow. Her parents managed to find one for her, even though it had been sold out everywhere, making it a truly magical Christmas memory.

Twin Love stars Samir and Samer Akel may not receive Christmas gifts anymore as adults, but they fondly recall receiving Casio watches when they were in high school. These watches allowed them to record their voices and save phone numbers, making them the envy of their peers.

TikTok star Kristi Howard remembers receiving her first Canon camera, which ignited her passion for videography and ultimately led to building her career on social media. The gift symbolized her parents’ belief in her creativity and paved the way for her success.

Christmas is not just about the gifts – it’s about the love and thoughtfulness behind them. These celebrities cherish the memories of the presents they received, which brought them joy and strengthened their bonds with loved ones. This holiday season, let’s remember that the most precious gifts are the ones that come from the heart.