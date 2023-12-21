Introducing Winter-Inspired Colors: Elevate Your Legging Game with Spanx

Spanx has released new seasonal colors for their popular Booty Boost leggings, providing a fashionable and flattering option this winter. Loved celebrities including Jennifer Garner and Kristin Bell, these leggings are designed to give your backside an extra lift while maintaining comfort and style.

Finding leggings in fun winter colors can be a challenge. However, Spanx has answered the call with their latest release of Booty Boost leggings in new winter-inspired shades. Dark Storm, Indigo Haze, and Smoke are the enticing additions to this line, offering a variety of options to suit every taste.

Dark Storm is a deep blue color with a charcoal undertone, providing a mellow and sophisticated winter look. On the other hand, Indigo Haze offers a vibrant and eye-catching dusky sky blue shade, reminiscent of a winter sky during the day. Lastly, Smoke is a perfect winter neutral with a touch of mauve, evoking cozy evenings the fire with a cup of hot chocolate.

Not only do the Booty Boost leggings offer style, but they are also designed with functionality in mind. The flexible fabric provides an extra lift to your backside, making them ideal for workouts or travel. In addition, the material helps prevent the dreaded “dimple effect” often seen with colorful leggings, ensuring a smooth and flattering appearance.

Styling these leggings is a breeze. Pair Dark Storm with a light gray cropped half-zip knit, a navy beanie, and a trendy pair of sneakers for a cute and casual look perfect for a Starbucks coffee run or a quick trip to the grocery store. Smoke pairs beautifully with an oversized cream sweater, tall boots, and a cozy blanket scarf, making it the ideal outfit for a relaxed day of shopping. As for Indigo Haze, its vibrant hue calls for a cropped crew neck, knit beanie, and a comfortable pair of Uggs.

Spanx has successfully injected a winter vibe into their famous Booty Boost leggings, allowing women to have more fun with this versatile garment. With its seamless blend of style, comfort, and functionality, these leggings are a must-have addition to any wardrobe. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your legging game this winter!