Nigerian Celebrities and Fans Remember Late Singer Mohbad on His Birthday

In a heartfelt tribute, Nigerian celebrities and fans of the late singer Mohbad took to social media to celebrate what would have been his 28th birthday. Mohbad, who was a former signee of Marlian Records, tragically passed away at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023.

Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing and exhumed his body for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy have not yet been officially released.

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding Mohbad’s death, friends, colleagues, and fans expressed their love and admiration for the talented artist. Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Tasha, shared a picture of Mohbad with a heartfelt caption wishing him a happy birthday. Musicians Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, and Seyi Vibez also took to their social media accounts to remember Mohbad and express their sadness at his untimely departure.

Fans also joined in the tribute, posting messages on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #JusticeForMohbad and calling for the release of his autopsy results. They praised Mohbad’s musical prowess and celebrated his achievements, while also expressing their longing for him to be present to enjoy them.

The Lagos State Police Command has stated that the autopsy report has not yet been given to them. The delay in releasing the report has caused frustration among Mohbad’s loved ones, who are eager to lay him to rest in a dignified manner. Singer Bella Shmurda has appealed to the police to expedite the process and release Mohbad’s body for a proper funeral arrangement.

As the wait for the autopsy results continues, the Nigerian music industry and fans of Mohbad will undoubtedly keep his memory alive through their tributes and the continued appreciation of his music.