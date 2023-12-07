Invitations Sent for Consecration Ceremony of Ram Mandir

Invitations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir have been sent to a diverse range of individuals, including prominent figures from various fields. Scheduled for January 22, 2024, this event has garnered attention from industrialists, actors, sportspersons, and other influential individuals.

Notable invitees include Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also extended invitations to journalists who have played a role in making the Ram temple a reality. Sudhir Choudhary, Rajat Sharma, Arnab Goswami, and others are among those invited for their support throughout the temple’s journey.

The invitations have reached invitees through both traditional mail and digital means such as WhatsApp. The VHP has also reached out to religious leaders, VVIPs, and families of karsevaks who lost their lives during the campaign that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

To enhance the experience of attendees, efforts are being made to transform Ayodhya city into a religious tourism destination. The allocated budget of Rs. 57,000 crores will be used to create 15 large encampments to accommodate approximately 1 lakh people. These encampments will be equipped with comfortable amenities such as white cottage tents, reclining chairs, air conditioners, sofas, and LED TVs.

Moreover, the authorities have made arrangements for transportation, including buses and golf carts, to ensure easy access to the temple. They have also constructed a three-storey car parking facility and 2,000 new public toilets to cater to the influx of visitors.

The consecration ceremony will be attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is a significant event as it marks the transformation of the site where the Babri Masjid once stood into the grand Ram Mandir. The construction of the temple began after the Supreme Court of India ordered the allocation of the entire land for the temple, providing amnesty to the individuals involved in the demolition.

In the coming days, the invitees will receive a link to register for the event, and upon registration, a bar code will be generated as their entry pass.