New Wave of Actors Join the Political Race for National Parliament Elections

In a surprising turn of events, a group of well-known actors from Bangladesh’s entertainment industry has expressed their interest in participating in the upcoming 12th National Parliament election. This diverse lineup includes renowned figures such as Ferdous Ahmed, Mahiya Mahi, Masum Parvez Rubel, Shakil Khan, and Siddiqur Rahman Siddik. These celebrities have taken a bold step collecting nomination forms, indicating their intentions to seek endorsements from their preferred political party.

Ferdous Ahmed, one of the most popular actors in the country, has declared his intention to purchase a nomination form from the Awami League. He expressed his eagerness to contest in the upcoming national elections, highlighting his strong bond with the people of Dhaka through his work in the entertainment industry.

Similarly, Dhaka film actress Mahiya Mahi has collected a nomination form from the Awami League, signaling her interest in participating in the election from the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency. Mahi’s focus is on ensuring fair prices for agricultural products in her area, as it is primarily an agricultural region. She also aims to create job opportunities for women in Chapainawabganj.

Film actor Masum Parvez Rubel, who has been involved in politics since his student days, has submitted a nomination form to the Awami League for the Barishal-3 constituency. Rubel emphasizes his long-standing political engagement and his dedication to the ideals of the Awami League.

Meanwhile, Shakil Khan, a film actor with a background in business, has obtained the nomination from the Awami League. He expresses his love for the people and soil of Rampal-Mongla, his hometown, and promises to work for the welfare of the people in the area if given the opportunity.

Siddiqur Rahman Siddik, another popular actor known for his roles in dramas and film production, has purchased nomination forms for the 17th Dhaka and Tangail-1 constituencies. Siddik reflects on his longstanding involvement in politics and aligns with the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan, emphasizing a gradual and consistent engagement with the Awami League.

With these prominent actors joining the political race, the upcoming national elections promise to be an intriguing and dynamic affair. As the election season unfolds, all eyes will be on these actors and their campaigns, as they seek to transition from the silver screen to the political arena.

