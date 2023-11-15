Youth Engagement in Politics: Rethinking the Role of Social Media

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) recently made an intriguing statement, shedding light on the complex relationship between young people and social media. Contrary to popular belief, the IEC claims that young South Africans are not easily influenced social media influencers and celebrities. Moreover, they express a lack of trust in social media as a reliable source of information.

In a briefing held to discuss their readiness for the upcoming voter registration and to encourage youth participation, the IEC emphasized the importance of reaching young people through various channels. While announcements will be broadcasted on traditional platforms such as TV, radio, print media, and posters, social media is notably absent from the mix.

Masego Sheburi, the IEC’s deputy chief executive, suggested that the influence of so-called social media influencers and celebrities is often overestimated. Although young people may follow and appreciate celebrities, their political opinions are not necessarily shaped these influencers. This challenges the popular notion that social media drives political engagement among the youth.

Furthermore, the IEC shared intriguing findings regarding young people’s perception of social media. While they acknowledge spending significant time on social media, they express skepticism in its capacity as a reliable source of information. This calls into question the effectiveness of utilizing social media as a platform for political messaging and outreach.

As the IEC gears up for the 2024 watershed general elections, their insights prompt us to reevaluate the role of social media in youth engagement. Are there alternative methods to inspire and encourage political participation among young people? Should we prioritize other channels, such as direct community engagement or educational programs, to foster a deeper understanding of the democratic process?

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial to rethink our strategies for engaging with young voters. By embracing diverse and innovative approaches, we can create a more inclusive and informed electorate for the future.

