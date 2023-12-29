Chrissy Teigen and her team join LA Food Bank to support families in need

Celebrities have always shown their dedication to giving back to the community, and Chrissy Teigen is no exception. In November 2023, Teigen and her team from her food company Cravings volunteered at the LA Food Bank, where they packed boxes for families in need.

Teigen took to Instagram to share her experience, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute. She encouraged her followers to sign up and volunteer at the LA Food Bank, highlighting the incredible setup for volunteers. In honor of her birthday, Teigen humbly asked her fans to consider donating to the organization, recognizing that even small contributions could make a significant difference.

Roger Castle, the Chief Development Officer of the LA Regional Food Bank, expressed his appreciation for Teigen’s efforts. He personally thanked her and her team for their invaluable support on Giving Tuesday. Castle emphasized the impact of Teigen’s dedication and commitment, both through volunteering and her birthday fundraiser, in providing food assistance to those facing food insecurity.

Teigen’s philanthropy and warmth were commended, as they showcase the potential of leveraging one’s platform for positive change. Her involvement with the LA Food Bank exemplifies the ongoing efforts of celebrities to make a difference in the lives of others.

While Teigen’s contribution is noteworthy, she is not the only celebrity who has dedicated her time to help provide meals for those in need. Many stars from various industries have also stepped up to make a positive impact and support their communities. It is heartening to see influential individuals using their platform and resources to address and alleviate issues such as food insecurity.