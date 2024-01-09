Celebrities Dismiss Involvement in RFK Jr.’s Fundraiser Amidst PAC’s Allegations

Celebrities like Martin Sheen, Dionne Warwick, and Andrea Bocelli have publicly refuted claims made the political action committee, American Values, regarding their participation in a fundraising event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. As speculations and controversy surrounded the planned gala, the celebrities took to social media to set the record straight and distance themselves from the event.

Contrary to the super PAC’s previous confirmation, it turns out that the invitation to the fundraiser did not mention the names of the attending artists. This conflicting information prompted the celebrities to make explicit statements denying their involvement in RFK Jr.’s campaign.

Renowned actor Martin Sheen, known for his role as President Josiah Bartlet in the television series “The West Wing,” took to Instagram to declare that he does not endorse RFK Jr. and will not be attending the event. Sheen also used the opportunity to voice his support for Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Following Sheen’s public dismissal, other celebrities who were purportedly scheduled to attend the event also confirmed their non-participation. Andrea Bocelli’s representative clarified that the singer would not be in the United States during the month of the fundraiser. Additionally, Dionne Warwick dismissed the announcement of her supposed involvement as “absolutely ridiculous.”

Despite the controversy, RFK Jr.’s campaign released a statement distancing themselves from the situation, stating that they neither have knowledge of the attendees nor can confirm or deny anyone’s participation. This lack of confirmation further cast doubt on the credibility of the super PAC’s claims. Moreover, RFK Jr.’s siblings have previously denounced his presidential run, hinting that they are unlikely to attend the event.

With the celebrities’ public denials and the confusion surrounding the claims made American Values, the organizers of the fundraiser find themselves in a precarious position. As they scramble to secure new talent for the event, the fallout from this incident and the lingering effects of misinformation may continue to overshadow RFK Jr.’s campaign fundraiser.