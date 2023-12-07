Helping Families in Need: The Unity Shoppe’s Impact on the Santa Barbara Community

In downtown Santa Barbara, a unique store called the Unity Shoppe is making a difference in the lives of financially struggling residents. This non-profit agency provides food, clothing, and toys to those in need, allowing them to shop with dignity and without paying a single cent.

The high cost of living and skyrocketing rents in Santa Barbara County have contributed to the increased demand for assistance. Angela Miller-Bevan, the Executive Director of Unity Shoppe, explains that their numbers have doubled in recent years. In January 2023 alone, over a thousand people sought help from the organization.

The majority of individuals receiving aid are single parents working in service jobs, who face the difficult challenge of making ends meet. To maximize limited resources, Unity Shoppe stretches every dollar. For example, a hundred dollars can provide 40 pounds of fresh produce, while $500 can cover a family’s groceries for a month.

Throughout its more than 100-year history, Unity Shoppe has assisted hundreds of thousands of people. Aside from serving the immediate needs of families, the organization also offers programs for seniors, back-to-school assistance for children, and employment support services. They work closely with 400 non-profits in the county to ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

As a testament to the community’s support, the Unity Telethon, a local holiday tradition, will feature the non-profit this weekend. Created in 1987 Kenny Loggins and KEYT-TV, the telethon showcases musical performances from community groups and celebrity appearances from residents like Loggins, Michael McDonald, and Brad Paisley.

Celebrities, such as Rob Lowe and Jeff Bridges, who have made Santa Barbara their home, are actively involved in supporting Unity Shoppe and its mission. The telethon aims to raise over half a million dollars to aid the record number of people in need this holiday season.

The Unity Shoppe has become a symbol of unity and compassion in Santa Barbara, with its efforts reminding residents of the importance of giving back to their community. Through the generosity of volunteers, donors, and supporters, the store continues to empower families and individuals, offering hope and support during challenging times.