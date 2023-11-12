Famous Landmark Church in Manhattan Faces Controversial Demolition Plans Despite Opposition

Amidst strong opposition from celebrities and members of the local community, a small congregation in Manhattan is seeking to demolish a historic church and sell the property. The West Park Presbyterian Church, known for its intricate 19th century architecture, has seen its congregation decline significantly over the years, with only twelve members remaining and no full-time pastor since 2017.

The congregation argues that demolishing the church and selling the land for $30 million would provide them with new resources to thrive and secure a new space for worship, arts programs, and community activities. They believe that neighbors and partners will still have safe access to these facilities. In addition, the plan aims to create an endowment for the Presbytery of New York to support various causes, including feeding and sheltering the poor, affordable housing initiatives, and complying with New York City’s Climate Mobilization Act.

However, critics have raised concerns about the demolition, asserting that the church could be restored at a fraction of the estimated cost. Reports suggest that a structural engineer testified that it would only require $1.7 million to remove the sidewalk shed and up to $9 million over a decade for an external rehabilitation. The preservation of the church has garnered support both from New York’s Landmarks Preservation Commission and well-known figures like actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan.

Ruffalo, advocating for the preservation of the building, emphasized the community and economic benefits that arts spaces bring, especially for young artists. Lonergan suggested transforming the church into a multifunctional interfaith space that promotes the arts and serves the community.

The situation surrounding the West Park Presbyterian Church has sparked a significant debate between the congregation’s desire for progress and financial stability, and the preservation of historical and cultural significance. As the controversy intensifies, the fate of this iconic church remains uncertain.

