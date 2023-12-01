The Community Comes Together to Bring Holiday Joy to Kids with Cancer and Rare Diseases

LAS VEGAS – November 30, 2023 – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K), Southern Nevada’s leading pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center, is excited to announce the C4K “Happy Xmas” Video Shout-Out Challenge. This unique challenge invites individuals from all walks of life to send heartfelt holiday greetings to children battling cancer and rare diseases. The challenge also aims to raise awareness for Christmas 4 The Kids, a digital music compilation album filled with 22 beautiful holiday tracks.

The highlight of the album is a stunning rendition of the John Lennon classic “Happy Xmas,” featuring the melodious voices of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and American Idol Casting Producer Kyle Khou. Every penny generated from streaming proceeds of Christmas 4 The Kids goes directly towards supporting children fighting cancer and rare diseases.

Renowned personalities such as Gwen Stefani, Todd Rundgren, Alice Cooper, and many others have joined forces to spread holiday cheer through the music video and “Happy Xmas” shout-outs. Each uplifting message brings a smile to the faces of these brave children, making them feel special during the holiday season.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the celebrity community for the Happy Xmas Video Shout-Out Challenge,” expressed Mitch Koulouris, director of social media and digital content strategy at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “These heartwarming videos not only promote the Christmas 4 The Kids music project but also raise vital funds through our GoFundMe campaign.”

To participate in the Shout-Out Challenge, individuals can record their heartfelt message and tag Cure 4 the Kids Foundation on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok. It’s a simple gesture that can make a world of difference to children battling these challenging illnesses.

By streaming any of the 22 tracks on Christmas 4 The Kids, listeners can effortlessly contribute to the cause. The album is available on popular music streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Unlimited, Pandora, and more. Just search for Christmas 4 The Kids or ask your smart speaker to play the album, and you’ll be making a meaningful contribution to the cause.

In addition to the digital album, a touching music video for “Happy Xmas” featuring Las Vegas Strip celebrities, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, and their courageous patients is also available. It serves as a heartwarming reminder of the incredible impact that community support can have on the lives of these children.

Join us all in coming together to spread joy and hope to children fighting pediatric cancer and rare diseases. Together, we can make this holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most.

FAQ:

Q: How can I participate in the Happy Xmas Video Shout-Out Challenge?

A: You can participate recording an uplifting message and tagging Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok.

Q: How can I support the cause through music streaming?

A: By streaming any of the 22 tracks on the Christmas 4 The Kids album, available on popular music streaming platforms, you’ll be making a small donation to help children battling cancer and rare diseases.

Q: Where can I find the Christmas 4 The Kids album?

A: The album is available on all major music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Unlimited, Pandora, and more. Search for Christmas 4 The Kids or ask your smart speaker to play the album.

Q: Is there a music video for “Happy Xmas”?

A: Yes, there is a touching music video for “Happy Xmas” featuring Las Vegas Strip celebrities, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, and their brave patients. It showcases the power of community support and can be found on appropriate platforms.

Sources:

– Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Website: www.cure4thekids.org