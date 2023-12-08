Decking the Halls and Spreading the Joy

The holiday season is upon us, a time of year filled with celebration and cherished traditions. From Hanukkah to Christmas and Kwanzaa and more, there are plenty of reasons for people to come together and spread joy.

This year, the festive spirit is alive and well in the world of celebrities. Take Andy Cohen, for example, who eagerly kicked off the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah. During a recent episode of his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Cohen lit the menorah and recited a prayer alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley. Reflecting on the significance of Hanukkah, Cohen shared that it felt like the right time to bring peace, light, and love to the world.

Meanwhile, in the Kardashian household, the halls have already been decked in preparation for Christmas. Kourtney Kardashian began her Elf on a Shelf tradition last month, adding a touch of whimsy to the holiday season. And Khloe Kardashian has been diligently shopping for gifts throughout the year, ensuring that her loved ones will have a joyful Christmas morning.

While these celebrities may lead glamorous lives, their holiday traditions remind us that the true spirit of the season is found in sharing moments of love, gratitude, and togetherness with our family and friends. Whether it’s lighting the menorah, hanging ornaments on the tree, or exchanging gifts, these rituals bring warmth and meaning to this special time of year.

As we celebrate with our own unique traditions, let us take inspiration from the joy and light being spread these celebrities. May this holiday season be filled with love, laughter, and the magic of the festivities, as we come together to create memories that will last a lifetime.