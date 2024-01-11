Taylor Swift Fashion Inspires Celebrities to Embrace Free People

Celebrities are flocking to Free People, just like Taylor Swift, for their fashion needs. It’s no surprise that Swift, known for her eclectic style, has been seen sporting Free People pieces on multiple occasions. But she’s not the only one. Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, and Hilary Duff are among the many stars who are loyal fans of the brand.

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe or treat yourself to something new, Free People is a brand worth considering. With a wide range of stylish options to choose from, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste. From soft sweats to breezy dresses, the brand offers 22 star-approved pieces that will inspire your outfits.

One standout piece is the lightweight layering piece that has caught the attention of celebrities like Emma Roberts and Olivia Wilde. This versatile item has helped put Free People on the Hollywood map. Another favorite among stars is the high-waisted leggings, affectionately known as the “good booty pants” Hilary Duff. Whitney Port, Brie Larson, and JoJo Fletcher are also fans of this flattering piece.

For those looking for cozy and comfortable options, Free People has got you covered. Kaia Gerber, for example, loves the snuggly snap-front style that comes in multiple colors. Jennifer Lopez owns a soft, slouchy pullover in two shades, and Millie Bobby Brown rocks a pair of sweatpants from the brand.

Free People also offers travel-friendly options, like a sleek puffer jacket that packs down small into itself for easy packing. And if you’re a fan of dresses, you’ll love the adjustable tie-back frock worn Brie Larson and the wrap-front denim style sported Taylor Swift.

The brand’s denim designs are a hit among celebrities as well. Selena Gomez owns a pair of baggy jeans, while Emma Roberts opts for their spandex bike shorts. And if you’re into accessories, you can find ruffled socks, stylish pants, and ankle boots that have all been spotted on the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears.

So take a cue from these stylish stars and embrace the Free People era. You’ll feel fashionable and on-trend in their celebrity-approved pieces.