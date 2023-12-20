New Article: Celebrities and Sports Stars Make Bold Real Estate Moves in Australia

Summary:

The year 2023 witnessed several notable celebrities and sports stars making significant moves in the Australian real estate market. Despite the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates multiple times throughout the year, these individuals expanded their property portfolios with extravagant purchases in prime locations. From multimillion-dollar waterfront properties to suburban ranches, the likes of Nicole Kidman, Mitchell Starc, and the author of Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty, invested in luxury real estate.

Nicole Kidman, the renowned actress, added to her property collection with the acquisition of a $7.7 million apartment in Sydney’s Milsons Point. Located on the 15th floor of the Latitude complex, this purchase brings Kidman and her husband Keith Urban’s portfolio in the same building to a staggering $27 million. Similarly, Liane Moriarty, renowned author and Kidman’s close friend, purchased a five-bedroom house in Mosman’s prestigious Balmoral Slopes for $19.5 million. The acquisition quadrupled the median house price in the area and reflects Moriarty’s affinity for storytelling set in Sydney’s middle-class suburbs.

In the sports world, Australian cricketers Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy set a new price record for real estate in Sydney’s Terrey Hills. The couple purchased the Charlotte Park acreage estate for $24.5 million, doubling the suburb’s previous record. This property, bordering the Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, offers a serene setting for the cricketing duo.

Other notable real estate transactions include former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce selling a waterfront property in Mosman for $21 million and the sale of a Palm Beach oceanfront home once owned the late George Michael for $13.5 million.

Despite the fluctuations in interest rates, these high-profile individuals demonstrated their confidence in the Australian real estate market and their desire for exceptional properties in prime locations. Their acquisitions add to their already impressive portfolios and showcase their taste for luxury living.