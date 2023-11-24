The Thanksgiving Mishaps of Celebrities: Lessons in Kitchen Humility

Thanksgiving is a holiday cherished for its time spent with loved ones, delicious food, and traditions. However, not everyone, including celebrities, always manages to create culinary masterpieces. As we approach this year’s festivities, let’s take a look at some memorable celebrity food mishaps from past Thanksgivings that remind us that even the rich and famous have kitchen fails.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had an unexpected encounter with fire during Thanksgiving last year. Attempting a sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, she inadvertently set half of the dish ablaze. Warren humorously shared the mishap on social media, assuring everyone that only half of the marshmallows had gone up in flames.

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, known for her transparency, experienced an oven disaster in 2018. Hoping to bake a show-stopping pie, Teigen ended up with a burnt dessert that she humorously shared on Instagram. Her fans were understanding, and the image became a testament to the fact that even celebrities can have kitchen mishaps.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel found himself in a soot-covered predicament in 2021. He posted an image on Instagram with singed hair and eyebrows, cautioning his followers to be careful when lighting the oven. Despite the mishap, Kimmel’s fans rallied behind him, wishing him a happy Thanksgiving and offering well-meaning advice for future cooking endeavors.

Country star Carrie Underwood served up a disappointing pumpkin surprise in 2015. Sharing her dessert disaster on Instagram, she jokingly mentioned setting off the smoke detector and even needing a new oven. Underwood’s experience serves as a reminder that not every culinary experiment turns out as planned.

Actress Olivia Munn learned the hard way that a frozen turkey requires ample time to defrost. During her first attempt at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, Munn, unaware of the lengthy thawing process, placed the frozen turkey in the oven just a few hours before mealtime. In a rush, she had to resort to buying multiple rotisserie chickens. While the turkey didn’t make the cut, Munn managed to salvage the meal with her delicious side dishes.

These celebrity mishaps remind us that even those in the spotlight can encounter kitchen disasters. So, if your Thanksgiving feast doesn’t turn out as expected, take solace in knowing that you’re not alone. The holiday is about being grateful for the moments shared with loved ones, regardless of the cooking mishaps that may occur.

