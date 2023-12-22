Jewish and Non-Jewish Influencers Visit Israel to Amplify Voices of Hostage Families

In the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel, prominent figures from various backgrounds have chosen to bear witness firsthand to the events that took place. This includes foreign dignitaries, rabbis, business leaders, and now, influencers. Over the past week, actors, comedians, music executives, and social media personalities, both Jewish and non-Jewish, have traveled to Israel, using platforms like Instagram and TikTok to share their experiences with millions of followers.

These trips aim to bring individuals with significant audiences to Israel, raising awareness about the situation and amplifying the voices of hostage families. James Maslow, a Nickelodeon star, recently visited Israel as part of a funded trip for celebrities and influencers, with organizers actively seeking more participants for future trips.

Among the influencers who have recently visited Israel is Jewish singer and social media personality, Montana Tucker. She visited Kfar Aza, one of the kibbutzes affected the October 7 massacres. Tucker met with representatives from Zaka, an Israeli first-responder organization, and expressed her admiration for their work in collecting evidence and supporting the affected communities.

Renowned comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his family also arrived in Israel to meet with the families of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and those recently released. Their visit was deeply moving, offering support to the families and furthering the cause of bringing everyone home safely.

Actress and model Caroline D’Amore, despite not being Jewish, also visited Israel to gain a firsthand understanding of the situation. After attending the site of the Nova Music Festival, she expressed her deep emotions and met with the family of a victim. Through her social media posts, D’Amore is shedding light on the atrocities of October 7 and calling for empathy and solidarity.

Additionally, actress Debra Messing and comedian Lee Kern made their first trip to Israel, including a visit to Gaza. They also participated in a phone call with TikTok executives to address concerns about antisemitism on the platform.

These influencers’ efforts to use their platforms to raise awareness and support the hostage families demonstrate the power and impact of social media in bringing attention to important issues worldwide.