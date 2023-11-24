Commemorating the Legacy: Celebrating the Life and Achievements of Sadahayaat Hiru Bihari Kandhari

New Delhi, India – The grand celebration of the 78th birthday of the respected Sadahayaat Hiru Bihari Kandhari, Chairperson of BKP, was a magnificent event that took place on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the renowned Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. Titled “Hin Janam, Har Janam” Season 2, this momentous occasion was not just a celebration of a remarkable individual, but also a tribute to the rich Sindhi heritage and culture that are deeply ingrained in our society.

The event was graced the presence of notable Sindhi dignitaries and luminaries from various walks of life who came together to honor and promote this cherished cultural legacy. While the evening showcased electrifying live performances the immensely talented Jatin Udasi, it also served as a platform for the convergence of tradition and contemporary expressions of artistry and talent.

Among the esteemed personalities who attended this event were Ashish Shelar, President of Mumbai BJP, Legendary Comedy Actor Asrani, YouTube Influencer Ashish Chanchlani, and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande. Together, they brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the celebration, alongside several revered luminaries from the film and television industry. With more than 750 attendees, the musical night was truly a sight to behold.

“We are thrilled to commemorate the life and achievements of Sadahayaat Hiru Bihari Kandhari, whose contributions have been instrumental in preserving and promoting our cultural heritage,” expressed Vijay B. Kandhari, CEO of B. Kandhari Properties. This grand celebration is a testament to her enduring legacy and the values she represents. Furthermore, the event not only showcased our captivating cultural heritage but also provided significant opportunities for media coverage and social media promotion.

