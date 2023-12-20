New Hollywood Talent Shines at the 2023 Star-Studded Gala

In a glamorous display of talent and style, the 2023 Unforgettable Gala celebrated the vibrant contributions of the Asian and Pacific Islander community to the world of entertainment, arts, and culture. The highlight of the night was the recognition of breakthrough performances Greta Lee and Charles Melton.

Greta Lee, known for her versatile fashion choices, stunned in a minimalistic black ruched Anna Quan Isla dress, complemented matching heels. Her fashion sense truly showcased her ability to seamlessly transition from bold to understated looks.

Charles Melton, on the other hand, made a statement with a Yohji Yamamoto Worsted Tasmania belted wool blazer. The blazer’s unique three-belt design paired flawlessly with Bode trousers, solidifying Melton’s status as a style icon to watch out for during the upcoming awards season.

Lana Condor took a bold fashion risk with a black and silver Andrew Kwon dress, but unfortunately, the outfit did not translate well on the red carpet. However, it was evident that her ambition in experimenting with her style cannot be faulted.

Simu Liu continued to solidify his position as one of the best-dressed men on the red carpet. Clad in a Versace floral appliqué suit jacket, Liu looked dapper and chic. The addition of a Jacob & Co. watch and David Yurman jewels expertly completed his ensemble.

Momona Tamada dazzled the crowd in a tri-color Carolina Herrera dress, exuding a vibrant and youthful energy. Her choice of fuchsia Jimmy Choo Azia sandals added the perfect finishing touch to her colorful ensemble.

Auli’i Cravalho’s belted Monse dress, although stylish, seemed to have reached its saturation point on the red carpet. However, it’s clear that Cravalho is not afraid to take risks and continue pushing fashion boundaries.

Jamie Chung donned a Sau Lee Zafina embellished silver bra, adding a festive flair to her Sau Lee Indya skirt. Opting not to wear the blazer, Chung’s look appeared more fitted and flattering without sacrificing style.

Anna Cathcart embraced a youthful and vibrant vibe in her Sau Lee ensemble, highlighting her status as a rising teen queen in Hollywood.

Sherry Cola looked stunning in a draped Balenciaga wrap dress from the Fall 2022 collection, flawlessly matching her red lip. Although undoubtedly a show-stopping look, one can only imagine the intricacies of putting on such a complicated dress.

Poorna Jagannathan showcased her modern take on traditional Indian craft heritage with an Anita Dongre tabard featuring lush tropics-inspired motifs. The look was artfully completed with a simple white shirt, highlighting the elegant fusion of heritage and contemporary style.

Richa Moorjani astounded in a traditional Seema Gujral design, capturing the essence of timeless beauty. Her flawless portrayal of cultural elegance was a sight to behold.

The 2023 Unforgettable Gala was a testament to the extraordinary talent and style within the Asian and Pacific Islander community, leaving us eagerly anticipating what these rising stars will bring to the entertainment industry in the years to come.