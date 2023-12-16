Former NFL Player Anthony Spice Adams and Twitch Streamer Tactical Gramma to Attend 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Former NFL player Anthony Spice Adams and popular Twitch streamer Tactical Gramma are set to attend the highly anticipated 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. This annual game, now in its 90th year, will feature a face-off between Notre Dame and Oregon State on December 29th at noon MT in El Paso.

Known for his comedic style, Adams retired from professional football in 2013 after a successful nine-year career playing for the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. With a significant following on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, Adams has remained in the public eye, gaining recognition as one of the most prominent figures in the online sphere.

During his visit to El Paso, Adams will also be lending his support to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger initiative, which aims to improve middle school students’ access to sports. As part of this effort, Adams, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, will present a generous donation of $30,000 to Eastwood Middle School. The funds will be utilized for purchasing uniforms and fitness equipment to enhance the students’ athletic development.

In addition to Adams, the Sun Bowl Association has announced that Michelle Statham, popularly known as Tactical Gramma, will be present as a guest host at the E-Sports event preceding the game. Despite being a 58-year-old grandmother, Statham’s passion for gaming has won her millions of followers on Twitch. She is particularly recognized for her proficiency in first-person shooter games.

While the attendance of notable celebrities at Sun Bowl games is not uncommon, with previous years seeing the likes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in attendance, Adams and Tactical Gramma promise to bring their unique personalities and experiences to this year’s event. As anticipation builds for the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, fans can look forward to an exciting game and the chance to catch a glimpse of their favorite personalities on and off the field.