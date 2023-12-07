Serena Williams and Celebrities Go Gaga for Breast Milk Skincare

Celebrities are always on the lookout for the next big skincare trend, and it seems that Serena Williams has found a surprising new hack – breast milk. In a recent TikTok video, Williams revealed that she has been applying breast milk to her face in hopes of relieving a bad sunburn.

Williams explained in the video that she tried a skincare product containing retinol, which resulted in a sunburn under her eye. Seeking relief, she decided to try putting breast milk on her skin due to its purported moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. She shared her journey with her followers and expressed her intention to update them on the results.

This unconventional skincare hack has garnered attention and sparked a discussion. Many people expressed surprise and curiosity in the comments section, while others chimed in with their own home remedies for soothing burns.

Dr. Fred Weksberg, a cosmetic dermatologist from Dermapure Toronto, weighed in on the effectiveness of breast milk for irritated skin. He stated that breast milk may provide moisture and improve skin barrier function. Furthermore, it has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can help with conditions like childhood eczema and diaper rash. Dr. Weksberg noted that breast milk could potentially reduce Serena Williams’ sunburn due to its anti-inflammatory effects.

Interestingly, Williams is not the only celebrity who has praised breast milk as a skincare ingredient. Singer Halsey previously shared in an interview that she discovered breast milk’s healing properties during her breastfeeding journey. She highlighted its antioxidant content and beneficial fats as factors that accelerate the healing process.

However, Dr. Weksberg cautions against relying solely on breast milk for skincare. He suggests that patients should consult dermatologists for approved products to address their skin concerns, as there are more effective treatments available.

While breast milk as a skincare hack may have caught the attention of celebrities and sparked debates, it is essential to consider the advice of medical professionals for proper skincare routines.