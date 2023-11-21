The Rise of the Baggy Leather Bomber Jacket

Last year, the fashion world was captivated the sleek and stylish leather blazer, with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Adam Sandler seen rocking this trend. However, as fashion trends ebb and flow, there is now a new jacket that has taken the spotlight—the baggy, oversized leather bomber jacket.

Designers including The Attico, Saint Laurent, Magda Butrym, and The Row showcased this new silhouette on the fall 2023 runways, and it quickly gained popularity among stars like Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Hailey Bieber. The appeal of the leather bomber jacket lies in its ability to add a masculine touch to any outfit, as demonstrated Hailey Bieber’s fashion choices. Whether she pairs it with a flowy slip dress or a monochrome miniskirt and sweater, the roomy coat creates an interesting contrast with her feminine wardrobe.

What sets the leather bomber apart is its versatility. Hailey Bieber, for example, has sported the jacket with a casual white tee, neon orange shorts, and sneakers for a sporty look. On the other hand, she has also dressed it up for a date night wearing it over a satin LBD and black heels. Emily Ratajkowski has also embraced the blocky silhouette, styling it with both girly bra-and-skirt sets and laid-back oversized tees with sweats.

The popularity of the leather bomber jacket shows no signs of slowing down, especially with stars like Kylie Jenner introducing cropped versions with puffy sleeves. Gigi Hadid has also been spotted wearing a cropped leather bomber for promotional events, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sadie Sink prefer the length and roominess of a true oversized leather bomber.

With its ability to effortlessly elevate any outfit and its adaptability to various styles, the baggy leather bomber jacket is undoubtedly this season’s must-have outerwear.

## FAQ

Q: How did the leather bomber jacket gain popularity?

A: The leather bomber jacket gained popularity after being featured on the fall 2023 runways of designers like The Attico, Saint Laurent, Magda Butrym, and The Row.

Q: Who are some celebrities that have worn the leather bomber jacket?

A: Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sadie Sink have all been seen sporting the leather bomber jacket.

Q: How can the leather bomber jacket be styled?

A: The leather bomber jacket can be styled in various ways, ranging from sporty looks with t-shirts and shorts to more dressed-up options such as pairing it with a dress or heels.

Q: Is the leather bomber jacket a trend that will stay?

A: The leather bomber jacket continues to be a popular trend, with new variations and styles constantly emerging, indicating that it is here to stay for the foreseeable future.