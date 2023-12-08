The Rise of the Glossy Hair Trend Among Celebrities

Celebrities are always at the forefront of fashion and beauty trends, and one trend that is currently taking the industry storm is the glossy hair trend. From Ciara to Ashanti to Naomi Campbell, our favorite “it girl” celebs are all rocking this liquid, shiny hair look.

Ciara recently turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple” with her sleek, shiny hair. She paired her flowy white ensemble with a sculpted gel curl that framed her face perfectly. Ashanti, on the other hand, opted for a longer, wavier version of the wet style while attending Nelly’s Black and White Gala. She looked stunning in a velvet cut-out black maxi dress, with her glossy hair adding to the overall glamorous vibe.

Naomi Campbell also joined in on the trend at the premiere of “The Absence of Eden.” She looked radiant in a jeweled red ombre gown, with her sleek lace front hair styled to perfection. These celebs are just a few examples of the many starlets who have fallen in love with the glossy hair trend.

While we have seen variations of shiny hair in the past, this new high-gloss version is versatile and fun. It can be styled in various ways, from wet and wavy tresses to finger waves and gelled creations. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, Lori Harvey, and Monica are also embracing the trend, further fueling its popularity.

It’s safe to say that the glossy hair trend is here to stay. From now through 2024, we can expect to see more and more people rocking this shiny, sexy look. So, if you want to stay on top of the latest beauty trends, it’s time to get your hair glistening and glamorous.