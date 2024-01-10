Back Nine Greens: Revolutionizing Golf at Home

Summary: Back Nine Greens, an artificial grass installation company based in Southern California, is transforming the way golf enthusiasts enjoy the sport at home. By crafting stunning golf-themed installations, Back Nine Greens has tapped into the growing trend of bringing golf closer to home. While golf may not be the main source of revenue for the company, their artificial lawns offer a low-maintenance alternative to real grass, making it an attractive choice for homeowners. With drought-prone areas like California encouraging water conservation, synthetic turf has become a popular choice for landscaping. Back Nine Greens has expanded its services beyond backyards, offering installations in office spaces, playgrounds, pickleball courts, and more.

Founder and president Dominic Nappi sees these installations as works of art, enhancing the aesthetics of the property. The cost of creating these artificial greens can vary depending on the size and complexity of the project, with larger greens costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. Factors such as drainage and the state of the chosen ground can also influence the overall cost. While the focus is on creating visually appealing designs, playability remains paramount.

Back Nine Greens has worked with high-profile clients, including Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, who had a five-hole putting paradise built on his estate. Nappi collaborated with experts in golf course design to create a short game complex that is not only visually stunning but also provides an exceptional playing experience.

With the increasing demand for at-home golf experiences, Back Nine Greens continues to innovate and deliver unique installations that combine artistry and playability. Whether it’s a backyard putting green or a full-blown course replica, homeowners can now enjoy the game they love without leaving their property. Back Nine Greens is at the forefront of this revolution, showcasing how golf can be personalized and enjoyed in the comfort of one’s own home.