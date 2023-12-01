New Celebrities and Their Feline Friends: A Closer Look at the Bonds

Celebrities and their pets have always been a topic of fascination for fans. From the adorable to the heartbreaking, these stories capture our attention and show us a different side of the stars we admire. One common bond that many celebrities share is their love for feline friends. Let’s take a closer look at some celebrities and their cherished cats.

Mariska Hargitay, known for her role in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” recently introduced her cat, Karma, on Instagram. The cat’s name was inspired a song written pop star Taylor Swift, who had previously named one of her own cats after Mariska’s TV character. The adorable photo shared Mariska gives us a glimpse into the special bond between her and Karma.

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady also joined the ranks of cat dads after his retirement. He shared a video clip on social media showcasing his two beautiful white Siamese mix kittens. The kittens, which he and his daughter Vivian fell in love with while volunteering at a local shelter, are now in their loving care. It’s heartwarming to see celebrities opening their homes to rescue animals.

Another celebrity cat lover is Drew Barrymore, who expressed her love for her cat, Peach, on Instagram on National Cat Day. It’s these little moments that remind us of the joy and companionship that pets bring into our lives.

Sadly, not all stories have a happy ending. In June 2023, Kate Beckinsale shared the heartbreaking news of her cat Clive’s passing. She expressed her deep grief and the void she feels in her home without him. Clive had been a constant presence in Kate’s life, often appearing on her social media feed and capturing the hearts of her followers.

Celebrities, just like us, find solace, love, and companionship in the company of their feline friends. These stories remind us of the universal bond that exists between humans and animals. Whether it’s finding inspiration in a song or seeking comfort during difficult times, the love between celebrities and their cats is a testament to the power of these relationships.

FAQ

