Los Angeles Real Estate in 2023: A Year of Dramatic Stories

The year 2023 was filled with captivating and unexpected stories in Los Angeles real estate. From high-profile celebrity purchases to controversial tax measures, the market experienced a wide range of events that kept headlines buzzing. Here are some of the top attention-grabbing stories that unfolded throughout the year.

Squatter in Brentwood

One of the most talked-about stories of the year involved a notorious “tenant from hell” named Elizabeth Hirschhorn. After booking an Airbnb guesthouse in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood, Hirschhorn refused to pay rent or vacate the property after her contract ended. A judge ruled in her favor, citing L.A.’s rent control law. The situation escalated when the landlord attempted to obtain the necessary permits and make repairs, only to be met with resistance. Ultimately, Hirschhorn’s occupancy without rent lasted a staggering 570 days, leaving many astonished.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Break Record

Despite a decline in the luxury home market, music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé made headlines with their $200 million purchase of a 6-acre estate in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. This record-breaking sale surpassed the previous highest-priced home sale in California history. The couple’s willingness to invest in the market showcased their confidence and defied market trends.

ULA’s Market Freeze

The implementation of Measure ULA, a controversial transfer tax, caused a freeze in the L.A. luxury market. Real estate deals were rushed to beat the tax deadline, resulting in a lack of sales in April. Critics of the measure argued that the city collected far less revenue than anticipated. Despite legal challenges being rejected, a possible political challenge looms with the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act qualifying for the 2024 state ballot.

Hotel Rejections

The residents of Beverly Hills narrowly rejected a measure to authorize a six-star Cheval Blanc hotel, while the City Council of Los Angeles voted against developer Gary Safady’s Bulgari Hotel project. These rejections brought to light the ongoing tensions between developers and the public, with environmental concerns being a prominent factor.

Industry Deaths

Tragically, several prominent figures in the Los Angeles real estate industry passed away in 2023. Artem Tepler, co-founder of Schon Tepler, died suicide, leaving behind a legacy of successful developments. Wayne Ratkovich, known for his work on The Bloc and Google’s Playa Vista campus, and John Cushman, chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, also left lasting impacts on the industry.

Century Plaza Acquisition

David and Simon Reuben made waves in April when they purchased the Century Plaza development for $1 billion. The British businessmen secured control of the luxury building and various properties at just 40% of the original development cost. This acquisition showcased the potential for lucrative deals in the market.

Office Market Craters

The continued prevalence of remote work arrangements during the pandemic caused a downturn in the office market. Many companies opted to downsize or maintain remote work policies, impacting demand for office space.

In conclusion, 2023 was a year of captivating and diverse stories in the Los Angeles real estate market. From high-profile celebrity purchases to controversial tax measures, the industry experienced significant developments that shaped its landscape. These stories highlight the ever-changing nature of the market and the challenges and opportunities it presents.