The Impact of Media Scrutiny on the Royal Family

In recent times, the Royal family has faced intense media scrutiny, with every word and action of its members analyzed and criticized. This level of attention has proved to be both a blessing and a curse for the royals. While it provides them with visibility and a platform to promote their causes, it also exposes them to constant judgment and invasion of privacy.

One of the key contributors to this scrutiny is the presence of books and TV shows that delve into the lives of the royals. Omid Scobie’s book, “Endgame,” which focuses on the Royal family, has come under heavy criticism for revealing private conversations about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child. This incident has shifted the focus away from the important aspects of the book, overshadowing its potential revelations and insights.

Scobie himself, as a journalist, has now experienced what it feels like to face the consequences of prying into the lives of public figures. The complaints about the book highlight the frustrations that the royals often face when their private conversations become public fodder. It is a constant struggle for them to balance their duties and responsibilities with a desire for privacy, knowing that any misstep or controversial remark will have long-lasting effects on their reputation.

Critics argue that because the Royal family is publicly funded, they should be subject to the same level of scrutiny as politicians. However, this argument fails to acknowledge the difference between a public figure serving in a political role and a ceremonial figurehead. The Royal family represents more than just a socio-political entity; they symbolize tradition, history, and continuity. Therefore, subjecting them to constant criticism and ridicule undermines the purpose they serve in society.

The media’s portrayal of the royals, whether in books or TV shows like “The Crown,” blurs the line between fact and fiction. While audiences may be entertained these portrayals, it is essential to remember that they are works of fiction, not documentaries. The dramatization of private moments and the speculation about their thoughts and feelings only serve to further dehumanize and commodify the royals, reducing them to mere characters in a story.

Ultimately, the intense media scrutiny placed upon the Royal family raises questions about the price they pay for their positions. If we were to dismantle the monarchy, would the elected head of state face the same level of constant judgment and critique? While politicians may be accustomed to such scrutiny, the same cannot be said for ceremonial figures who are expected to maintain a stoic and dignified facade.

In a functional democracy, there is room for healthy criticism and debate, but it is crucial to strike a balance between holding public figures accountable and respecting their privacy. The Royal family, like any other individuals, deserve to have their personal lives shielded from the public eye, allowing them to fulfill their responsibilities without fear of constant judgment.