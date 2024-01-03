Reality Stars and Influencers Party at Riviera Beach Club for New Year Celebration

Reality TV stars and influencers came together at Riviera Beach Club to celebrate the New Year in style. The exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events, Nowadays and Sun Club, presented online fashion retailer SHEIN, provided a stunning beachfront setting and an energetic atmosphere.

The events showcased a lineup of international DJs, including Ben Nicky, Sunset Bros, Orkestrated, and Claptone. Party goers danced the night and day away, dressed impeccably in their ultimate party outfits.

One of the highlights of the night was the “dress in white” theme at Nowadays. Celebrity stylist Jamie Azzopardi, MAFS star Sandy Jawanda, and Love Island contestant Georgia Murray all embraced the theme and wore head-to-toe SHEIN outfits. Sandy looked stunning in a long sleeve white dress paired with clear stiletto heels, while Jamie stood out in a sequined fringe crop jacket and matching pants. Georgia completed the white ensemble with a cut-out maxi dress and silver jewelry.

At Sun Club, VIP guests showed off their summer vibes with colorful outfits from SHEIN. Love Island’s Francoise Draschler wore a black and white cut-out split thigh dress, paired with black sunglasses and boots. The Bachelor contestant Kristen Sorrenson opted for a pink and red floral strapless maxi dress, while Made in Chelsea: Sydney star Mia Loehr stunned in an orange bikini set, maxi skirt, and sandals.

The VIP guests enjoyed non-stop music, electrifying performances, and relaxed vibes in the SHEIN VIP areas. As they bid farewell to the old and welcomed in the New Year, the party was certainly one to remember.

