Formula 1 Takes Over Las Vegas: Beyond the Race Track

Las Vegas is not only known for its extravagant casinos and vibrant nightlife but also for hosting thrilling races of Formula 1 cars on the iconic Strip. However, there is more to the F1 weekend in Sin City than just the high-speed action on the track. From golfing events to exploring natural wonders, the drivers and celebrities had a whirlwind time in Las Vegas. Here are some highlights from their social media accounts that you might have missed.

Putting it all on (the) green

In a star-studded ‘Netflix Cup’ golfing event, F1 stars Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and Lando Norris teamed up with professional golfers for a series of hilarious challenges. The event provided a refreshing break from the adrenaline-fueled race as they showcased their skills and shared some laughter. Sainz emerged as the victor, demonstrating his prowess on the golf course, although his celebration ended with a broken trophy.

Going for a ride

Nico Hulkenberg, who confessed to never having been to Vegas before, took advantage of his time there embarking on a quick trip to the nearby Grand Canyon. Venturing out to experience the breathtaking natural wonder proved to be a memorable highlight for Hulkenberg, especially considering his challenging race weekend with Haas struggling for pace.

Fighting chances

Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, two talented F1 drivers, took a break from the race track and immersed themselves in the vibrant sports scene of Las Vegas. They attended a Lakers game, enjoying the electric atmosphere of NBA action. Ocon also caught some UFC fights, perhaps finding inspiration for his own fierce performance on the race track. His determination paid off as he impressively climbed from P16 to a fourth-place finish.

While the Las Vegas Grand Prix showcased exhilarating racing moments, the F1 stars made the most of their time off-track engaging in various activities, creating unforgettable memories.

