Notable Figures We Have Lost in 2022

In the year 2022, we bid farewell to many notable figures from various fields. From politicians and thinkers to writers and artists, scientists and entrepreneurs, stage and screen actors, musicians, public servants and war veterans, and sports personalities, their contributions to society will be remembered. Among the politicians we lost were Alan Budd, Pervez Musharraf, Betty Boothroyd, Nigel Lawson, Peter Brooke, Silvio Berlusconi, Winifred Ewing, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Henry Kissinger, Alistair Darling, and Glenys Kinnock.

In the world of literature, we mourn the loss of Fay Weldon, Paul Johnson, Ronald Blythe, Jonathan Raban, Philip Ziegler, Isabel Colegate, Patrick French, Martin Amis, Françoise Gilot, Cormac McCarthy, Robert Gottlieb, Mavis Cheek, Milan Kundera, Fernando Botero, and Benjamin Zephaniah.

Scientists and entrepreneurs who left us include Jacqueline Gold, Roger Payne, John B. Goodenough, Mohamed Al-Fayed, Nico Ladenis, and Ian Wilmut.

When it comes to stage and screen, we say goodbye to Julian Sands, Gina Lollobrigida, Hugh Hudson, Raquel Welch, Chaim Topol, Paul O’Grady, Barry Humphries, Len Goodman, Jerry Springer, Glenda Jackson, Alan Arkin, Michael Boyd, William Friedkin, Mike Yarwood, Jean Boht, David McCallum, Michael Gambon, Terence Davies, Bill Kenwright, Richard Roundtree, Matthew Perry, and Joss Ackland.

The world of fashion and journalism lost Donald Trelford, Paco Rabanne, Hilary Alexander, Wally Fawkes, Margaret “Mystic Meg” Lake, Mary Quant, Ann Leslie, Derek Malcolm, George Alagiah, and Michael Parkinson.

We also remember public servants and war veterans Bernard Ingham, Baroness Masham, Lt. Col. Bob Steen, Lord Kerslake, Léon Gautier, and Phyllis Latour.

Music industry mourned the loss of Jeff Beck, Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Kit Hesketh-Harvey, Burt Bacharach, Harry Belafonte, Grace Bumbry, Andy Rourke, Tina Turner, Jane Birkin, Tony Bennett, Sinéad O’Connor, Carl Davis, Robbie Robertson, Roger Whittaker, and Shane MacGowan.

Lastly, the sports world lost Gianluca Vialli, Dickie Davies, John Motson, Dick Fosbury, Ben Helfgott, Craig Brown, Trevor Francis, Clive Rowlands, Francis Lee, Bobby Charlton, Bishan Bedi, Terry Venables, and others.

As we reflect on the lives and legacies of these remarkable individuals, we honor their contributions and remember the impact they had on our world.