International Animal Rescue and COP28: A Campaign for Wildlife Conservation and Climate Action

International Animal Rescue (IAR) is making waves with its innovative campaign, “Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table,” which aims to raise awareness about the crucial intersection of climate change and wildlife conservation during COP28. By utilizing the influence of celebrities and social media artists, IAR hopes to engage a wider audience in the global discourse on climate action.

Renowned personalities like ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall and celebrated comedian Jo Brand have joined forces with IAR and Rewriting Extinction to support this initiative. In addition, online influencers and comic creators, including War and Peas, Yes, But (Anton Gudim), and Bobblejot, have contributed their unique talents to address the pressing issues at hand.

Jane Goodall, together with comic artist Yes, But and filmmaker Paul Goodenough, delivers a compelling narrative on the interconnectedness of nature and climate. Expressing the urgency of the situation, Goodall emphasizes the need for immediate action, stating, “Climate change and loss of biodiversity are destroying our children’s future. The window is closing, but if we get together and take action now, we can turn things around.”

Comedian Jo Brand, along with Paul and the talented duo behind War and Peas, highlights the critical link between wildlife, nature, and climate. Brand urges world leaders to address the growing biodiversity crisis during COP28 and change the narrative surrounding wildlife conservation. She urges everyone to join IAR in giving “wildlife a seat at the table.”

The third comic, illustrated Bobblejot, showcases the artistic prowess of the comic creator and delivers a visually striking narrative penned Paul Goodenough. All three comics underpin IAR’s COP28 campaign, emphasizing the need for global leaders to prioritize and address the urgent challenges facing wildlife.

To support IAR’s COP28 campaign, individuals are encouraged to participate sharing the comic strips and joining the call for world leaders to prioritize wildlife conservation during COP28 discussions. By taking these actions, we can collectively contribute to building a sustainable future.

As IAR continues its important work, they rely on public funding to provide high-quality content. Supporting their cause ensures that their mission remains strong. Together, we can fight for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world for all beings.

Supporting a Sustainable Future

In addition to supporting IAR’s campaign, there are other ways in which we can make a positive impact on the planet:

– Eat Less Meat: Consider downloading Food Monster, the largest plant-based recipe app, to reduce your environmental footprint and support animal welfare.

– Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take a stand against fast fashion pollution supporting sustainable and circular brands that raise awareness around important issues.

– Support Independent Media: Publicly funded media outlets, like One Green Planet, rely on donations to continue providing high-quality content. Consider supporting them.

– Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Sign petitions that aim to achieve positive change for people, animals, and the planet.

– Stay Informed: Subscribe to newsletters that keep you updated on the latest news and stories related to animals, the environment, sustainable living, and human interest topics.

– Do Your Part: Take actionable steps such as reducing waste, planting trees, eating local, recycling, voting wisely, conserving energy and water, and using sustainable products.

By coming together and taking small but meaningful actions, we can contribute to a better future for our planet.