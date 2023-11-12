God of War Ragnarök Celebrates One Year: A Year of Achievements, Creativity, and Community

God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated game from Santa Monica Studio, has now been out for one year. Since its announcement, the support from fans has been nothing short of incredible. Players have embraced the game, sparking engaging conversations, creating captivating content, and building a strong, vibrant community around it.

As a token of gratitude to the fans, Santa Monica Studio has put together several exciting offerings to celebrate the one-year milestone of God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök Lofi Beats to Journal to

Step into the Realm Between Realms and immerse yourself in a relaxed session of journaling, working, or battling monsters alongside Atreus. Featuring a mesmerizing mix of tracks, this experience combines familiar melodies from Bear McCreary’s iconic God of War Ragnarök and God of War (2018) scores, with a LoFi spin.

The musical performance is brought to life the talented Alex Moukala, with animation the wonderful team at Spud Gun Studios.

God of War Ragnarök – Midgard Mishaps 2

In this sequel to the first Midgard Mishaps, get a behind-the-scenes look at the amusing mishaps that occurred during the development of God of War Ragnarök. This lighthearted misadventure showcases some unintentionally hilarious moments that arose during the creation of the game.

Special thanks and recognition are given to the QA teams at Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation, whose diligent work ensured that these mishaps were kept out of the final experience shared with fans.

One Year Later Infographic

Celebrate the incredible achievements of the God of War Ragnarök community with an infographic highlighting some of the remarkable accomplishments made in the Nine Realms over the past year. From comforting characters to defeating challenging enemies, players have left their mark on the game and its rich narrative.

Community Showcase – Combat Experts and Speedrunners

Discover the exceptional talent within the God of War community as combat experts and speedrunners showcase their impressive skills. From flawlessly executing no-hit Spartan Armor runs to battling the Berserkers with remarkable speed, these dedicated creators have mastered the game’s combat mechanics with finesse.

For the team at Santa Monica Studio, the support from fans has been invaluable. Being able to create games they love for players who enjoy them has been a truly fulfilling experience. They express their heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey of the past year and look forward to continuing this remarkable adventure with the God of War Ragnarök community.

To stay updated on the latest news and developments surrounding God of War Ragnarök, follow Santa Monica Studio on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Join the conversation with fellow fans on the official Santa Monica Studio Discord. And remember, God of War Ragnarök is available now for all to experience and enjoy.