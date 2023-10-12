Latinx Drag Queens Breaking Barriers and Promoting Inclusion

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15 to October 15, is a time to honor the achievements and contributions of the Latinx community both domestically and globally. This year’s theme, “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America,” shines a spotlight on the representational efforts of the Hispanic community in politics, society, and the economy. While there are many avenues through which Hispanic culture and accomplishments can be celebrated, it is essential to also recognize the voices and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community within the Hispanic population, particularly in the field of drag performance.

Drag performance has gained more visibility in recent years, thanks to mainstream media like RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, it remains stigmatized, with some state politicians even pushing for measures that ban such performances in public spaces. Drag performers, especially those within the Latinx community, challenge societal norms, promote inclusivity, and provide a sense of belonging for individuals who feel marginalized.

Here are nine Latinx drag queens who are using their platform to promote diversity and inclusion:

1. Adore Delano: Known for her appearance in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, Adore Delano is not only a drag queen but also a singer-songwriter. With millions of Instagram followers, she has become an influential figure in the drag scene and among transgender musicians.

2. Kandy Muse: Belonging to the Afro-Dominican roots, Kandy Muse, a contestant on both RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8, aims to represent those who are underrepresented on television. She wants to inspire others showing that someone from the hood can chase their dreams and become a fabulous entertainer.

3. Bianca Del Rio: Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, Bianca Del Rio is known for her comedic talent. She has expanded her brand through various business ventures and acting roles, including launching a successful makeup removal brand and starring in her own films.

4. Valentina: Valentina, a model, actress, and singer, embraces her American and Mexican culture in her artistic style. She appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 and later hosted a spin-off, Drag Race: Mexico, where she hoped to highlight Mexico’s diversity.

5. Olivia Lux: Afro-Puerto Rican drag queen Olivia Lux gained recognition on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13. Her drag persona is influenced the women in her family and the strong leading characters she saw in films growing up. Outside of drag, she has a passion for theater and performing.

6. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo: Competing in both Seasons 10 and 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo has continued to work in the industry, making appearances in music videos and commercials.

7. Alexis Mateo: Alexis Mateo appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3 and All Stars Season 5. She has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, using her platform to promote visibility and acceptance.

These nine Latinx drag queens not only entertain audiences with their performances but also break barriers, challenge societal norms, and advocate for inclusivity. Their influence extends beyond the drag community, inspiring individuals across different backgrounds and cultures.

