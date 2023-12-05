Famous Faces Visit North Wales: From Snooker Champions to Soap Opera Stars

In recent months, North Wales has become a popular destination for celebrities from various fields. From actress Jessica Hynes to snooker champions Ronnie O’Sullivan and Shaun Murphy, the region has seen its fair share of famous faces.

While Hynes, known for her role in the beloved family sitcom Spaced, was spotted filming outside a hall in Denbigh, residents couldn’t help but express their astonishment at the rare sighting of a celebrity in their town.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Open snooker tournament held in Llandudno brought snooker royalty to the seaside resort. Ronnie O’Sullivan, widely regarded as one of the greatest snooker players of all time, explored the Great Orme and even participated in the Conwy parkrun. On the other hand, Shaun Murphy’s trip to Llandudno took an unexpected turn when a mischievous seagull stole his Terry’s chocolate orange from his hotel room, leaving the star in a state of annoyance.

The summer months welcomed more well-known visitors, such as Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, who hosted the Llandudno Live Festival. This fundraising event for Llandudno FC, held in June, saw Miller, a previous contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, return to the region where the show was filmed at Gwrych Castle in 2021.

The presence of celebrities continued throughout the year, with the filming of the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office taking place in Craig-y-Don, Llandudno. Hollywood star Toby Jones and Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh were among the talented cast seen shooting scenes for the show.

Soap opera actors seemed especially drawn to North Wales, as Emmerdale actor Andy Moore had his ice cream snatched a seagull while strolling along Llandudno Pier. Also, Alex Bain, who plays Simon Barlow on Coronation Street, took some time to visit a Towyn market and posed for pictures with vendors.

Other notable names gracing North Wales with their presence included Everton and Wales footballing hero Neville Southall, who enjoyed a short break at a holiday park in Rhyl, and former England footballer Dion Dublin, who visited Porthmadog, Gwynedd to film the property auction show Homes Under the Hammer.

Lastly, Les Dennis, known for his role on Family Fortunes and his recent appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, explored Llandudno in November, visiting local pubs, restaurants, and tea rooms.

North Wales continues to attract celebrities from various industries, providing them with beautiful scenery, warm hospitality, and unforgettable experiences.