10 Thoughtful Celebrity Engagements for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is known for its warm, romantic atmosphere, making it a popular time for couples to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged. While many of us celebrate Christmas with family and friends, some celebrities have chosen to make it even more memorable popping the question during this festive time. Let’s take a look at some of the most thoughtful celebrity engagements that occurred during December.

1. A Royal Proposal in Nicaragua:

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s engagement in 2018 was made even more special the scenic beauty of Nicaragua. Jack surprised Eugenie proposing on New Year’s Day near a beautiful lake, creating an unforgettable moment for the couple.

2. A Quiet Movie Night Proposal:

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Phillips (Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter), chose a quiet moment before Christmas in 2010 to propose. While they were watching a film at home, Mike surprised Zara with a diamond ring, aiming for the perfect element of surprise.

3. A Family Walk and Slipper Proposal:

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s engagement on Christmas Eve 2020 was both sweet and unexpected. Joe proposed during a family walk, and Stacey, in her slippers, was initially confused the white roses placed around some trees. After realizing it was a proposal, she was left speechless and needed a prompt from their children to respond.

4. A Romantic Bahamas Proposal:

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones got engaged during their Christmas holiday on Windermere Island in the Bahamas in 1998. The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth presented Sophie with a white gold ring featuring a two-carat diamond and two heart-shaped gemstones.

5. A Roman Love Story:

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s engagement was announced on Reddit in 2016 with a cartoon and a poem Serena. They later shared a photo of the exact table in Rome where they first met, beautifully decorated with red rose petals.

6. A Christmas Eve Surprise:

Ant McPartlin proposed to Anne-Marie Corbett on Christmas Eve 2020 with a stunning four-carat diamond ring. Though details of the proposal remain private, it was confirmed to be “very romantic” and led to their wedding in August 2021.

7. A Hawaiian Sunset Proposal:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 in Hawaii, just six months after they started dating. Joe expressed his love in Spanish, declaring Sofia as his everything during the sunset proposal.

8. Winter Wonderland Surprise:

Paul Klein, one half of Paul & Kleiny, surprised Alex Murphy with a proposal in December 2023. He arranged for Alex to believe they were going to Winter Wonderland before playing a personalised song in the car. The surprise continued with a sign reading “Will you marry me” and a beautiful display of red roses.

9. A Christmas Eve Charades Proposal:

Shane Jr, the son of Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie, proposed to Maddie Wahdan during a game of charades on Christmas Eve 2020. The heartfelt proposal took place in front of their families, creating a joyful and emotional moment.

10. A Romantic Italian Engagement:

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis got engaged shortly before Christmas and later tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy. Lady Kitty’s platinum ring featured a large emerald diamond surrounded French cut rubies, adding a touch of elegance to their engagement.

These celebrity engagements remind us of the magic and love that can be found during the holiday season. Whether it’s a scenic location, a quiet moment at home, or a surprise game, the December proposals of these couples will always hold a special place in their hearts.