Discover the Best Celebrity Workouts for 2024

Summary: Looking to start your fitness journey in 2024? Look no further than the best online celebrity workouts. From spin sessions to power yoga classes, you can now train like your favorite stars from the comfort of your own living room. Get ready to kick your workouts up a notch and achieve your fitness goals with these celebrity-approved fitness subscriptions and online classes.

Get in Shape with Hydrow 1-Year Membership

Hydrow, under the creative direction of Kevin Hart, brings you top-notch rowing workout sessions right to your home. When you join Hydrow and invest in their sleek at-home rowing machine and membership, you gain unlimited access to their library of classes. Plus, for a limited time, you can enjoy a $300 discount on their original rower.

Experience the Celebrity-Favorite: obé Fitness

obé Fitness is a digital fitness platform that offers virtual classes taught professional fitness instructors and trainers. Join the ranks of SZA, Kate Hudson, and Kelly Ripa, and work out like a celebrity with obé. No matter where you are, you can access their classes and achieve your fitness goals.

Train like a Star with Peloton Membership Subscription

Peloton’s monthly membership opens the door to endless classes, including exclusive series featuring marathon runner Ashton Kutcher and even appearances Kim Kardashian. Take advantage of Peloton’s diverse workouts and be inspired celebrity guests as you sweat it out from the comfort of your own home.

Work out with Famous Trainers on FitOn Online Membership

With FitOn, you can access workouts taught A-list celebrity trainers such as Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Jonathan Van Ness. Best of all, it’s completely free! Stream these classes from any device and achieve your fitness goals with the guidance of renowned fitness experts.

Take Your Fitness to the Next Level with AARMY Annual Subscription

For an intense at-home workout experience, AARMY offers daily cycling and boot camp sessions to stream right from your living room. Test the waters with their 14-day free trial and discover why AARMY is a favorite among fitness enthusiasts seeking a challenging and effective workout regimen.

Get Dance-inspired Cardio with Body By Simone Monthly Subscription

If you want to achieve abs like Sandra Bullock, try Body By Simone. This dance-inspired cardio workout, loved celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen, will add a fun and effective twist to your fitness routine. Sign up for their monthly subscription and get ready to tone and lengthen your body.

Bring the Intensity of Barry’s to Your Home with Barry’s At Home

Barry’s, one of the most popular celebrity workout brands, is now accessible from the comfort of your own home. Shred like Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie with their mix of strength and cardio classes. Start your fitness journey with a 30-day free trial and achieve your goals without breaking the bank.

Join Jessica Chastain in Power Yoga Monthly Subscription

Follow in the footsteps of Jessica Chastain and practice Bryan Kest’s Power Yoga classes. With a monthly subscription to their online classes, you can experience the same yoga flow, whether you’re in California or traveling the world. Sign up for free and enjoy limited access to their 20 classes, or upgrade to unlock all the classes for just $22 per month.

With these celebrity-approved fitness subscriptions and online classes, you can embark on a fitness journey that rivals that of your favorite stars. Start 2024 on the right foot and achieve your fitness goals from the comfort of your living room.