Streamlining Recruiters’ Workflows: Ceipal Integrates with WhatsApp

Ceipal, a total talent acquisition and automation platform, has announced its integration with the popular instant messaging tool, WhatsApp. This integration aims to enhance recruiters and staffing professionals’ ability to reach and nurture top talent, ultimately creating remarkable candidate experiences.

The CEO of Ceipal, Sameer Penakalapati, emphasized the importance of immediate and personalized communication with candidates. He stated that leveraging WhatsApp, recruiters can further expand their talent pools and strengthen candidate relationships. The integration allows for streamlined workflows, boosting productivity and ensuring that recruiters stay ahead of the competition.

In addition to communication benefits, the WhatsApp integration offers a more efficient way for recruiters to handle GDPR consent requests. Candidates can easily respond to these requests directly through WhatsApp, providing a convenient and effective method of obtaining consent.

Ceipal’s suite of productivity application integrations, including the WhatsApp integration, saves recruiters valuable time automating repetitive processes. It empowers them to grow their businesses optimizing their favorite software tools.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Ceipal is an AI-driven platform that provides visibility across all talent acquisition channels and sources while organizing data into a single talent ecosystem. Their advanced automation and artificial intelligence capabilities enable recruiters to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Additionally, Ceipal’s integrated VMS platform, Procurewise, offers comprehensive capabilities for managing contingent staffing and statement of work vendors and workers.

With the integration of WhatsApp, Ceipal is taking a step further in streamlining recruiters’ workflows and enhancing candidate experiences. By leveraging this popular instant messaging tool, recruiters can stay connected, nurture relationships, and efficiently manage the talent acquisition process.

