Strengthening Candidate Relationships and Streamlining Workflows: Ceipal’s Integration with WhatsApp

Ceipal, the leading AI-powered total talent acquisition and automation platform, has announced its integration with WhatsApp, a popular cross-platform messaging service. This integration aims to enhance recruiter productivity and strengthen candidate relationships in real-time.

With the new integration, users of Ceipal’s applicant tracking system (ATS) can connect directly with candidates through WhatsApp conversations. This allows recruiters to deepen their engagement and improve efficiency throughout the hiring process. Recruiters can utilize WhatsApp to schedule interviews, which candidates can accept, reschedule, or reject directly from the messaging platform.

Furthermore, Ceipal’s integration with WhatsApp leverages the platform’s artificial intelligence technology to auto-source candidates. By sharing job information via email and WhatsApp messages, recruiters can engage with potential candidates and attract top talent from internal databases.

Ceipal’s Founder and CEO, Sameer Penakalapati, emphasizes the importance of building candidate relationships and personalized communication. Instant messaging tools like WhatsApp enable recruiters to reach and nurture top talent before their competition, resulting in remarkable candidate experiences.

In addition to enhancing communication, WhatsApp can also streamline the handling of GDPR consent requests. Recruiters and staffing professionals can easily share these requests with candidates, who can accept or decline them directly through WhatsApp. This provides a more efficient way to handle these responses and ensures compliance with data privacy regulations.

Ceipal’s integration with WhatsApp is part of its suite of productivity application integrations. These integrations enable users to leverage their favorite software more effectively, saving time and automating repetitive processes. By doing so, recruiters and staffing professionals can focus on growing their businesses and further improving candidate experiences.

In summary, Ceipal’s integration with WhatsApp empowers recruiters to strengthen candidate relationships, automate hiring processes, and streamline workflows. With the ability to connect directly with candidates, schedule interviews, and share job information, recruiters can attract top talent and provide exceptional experiences throughout the hiring journey.

