District Implements Campus Closure for Safety of Students and Staff

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has made the decision to cancel all schools, day care, and athletic activities on Monday due to a social media threat. In an email to families and staff, district officials declared an all campus closure to prioritize the safety of everyone involved. The district will release more information about the situation on Monday afternoon.

Authorities, including the Cedar Rapids Police Department, state public safety agencies, and the FBI, are currently conducting an investigation into the threat. While the identity of the person behind the threat remains unknown, the district assures parents and community members that the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the community is of utmost importance.

Employees who work at the Educational Leadership and Support Center, which houses the district’s offices, are still expected to report to work on Monday. However, staff members who work in school buildings, such as administrators, teachers, secretaries, custodians, and daycare workers, are not permitted to enter the buildings during the closure.

The district’s proactive approach to ensuring everyone’s safety reflects their commitment to maintaining a secure environment for students and staff. It is essential to respond swiftly and thoroughly to any potential threats so that the educational community can continue to thrive.

Sources:

– Cedar Rapids Police Department

– State public safety agencies

– Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)