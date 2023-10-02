Cedar Rapids School District Closes Campuses Due to Social Media Threat

The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) made the decision to close all of its campuses on Monday in response to a social media threat. In an email sent to families, the district stated that the closure was done as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and staff.

The threatening posts were made on social media over the weekend an individual or group yet to be identified. The district has been working diligently with local law enforcement agencies, including the Cedar Rapids Police, state public safety agencies, and the FBI, to investigate and uncover the source of the threat.

Officials have described the investigation as complex and are carefully examining all leads. So far, no suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made. The district assured families that the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the community are of utmost importance.

“We understand that the news of school closure due to a threat made on social media an unidentified person may concern you. We assure you the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is paramount to us,” the district stated in their email. They also expressed gratitude for patience and understanding during this time and are committed to providing additional information on Monday afternoon.

This incident highlights the increasing need for vigilance in monitoring social media platforms for potential threats. Schools and individuals must remain diligent in reporting any suspicious or concerning posts to law enforcement authorities immediately.

Sources: Cedar Rapids Community School District, KWWL