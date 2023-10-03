Parents Express Frustration Over Lack of Information Amid School Threats

Parents in the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) were left frustrated and worried after school was cancelled due to safety threats made against students. Many parents expressed their frustration with the lack of information provided district officials throughout the day.

The lack of information led to confusion among parents, who were unsure which school was being threatened. Social media posts were circulating, but they were not reliable sources of information.

One parent, Jennifer Gjoundla, heard an audio message of a robotic voice threatening to “shoot up the school” hours before the district decided to cancel school. Gjoundla immediately became concerned for her children’s safety and hoped that school would be cancelled.

Amanda Sparks, another parent, saw a list of potential victims with her daughter’s name on it. This discovery shocked and frightened her, as there was no information about the person behind the threats.

Parents turned to social media for updates and information while waiting for official updates from the district. Experts say that having access to social media can be advantageous in situations like these, as it allows for quicker dissemination of information. However, there are also negative aspects, such as the fear and anxiety it can instill.

In a statement released the district, they emphasized the need for parents to talk to their students about the severe consequences of making threats, regardless of intent.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of effective communication between schools and parents during times of safety concerns. It is essential for districts to provide timely and accurate information to alleviate the anxieties of parents and ensure the safety of students.

Source: KCRG News, Cedar Rapids, Iowa