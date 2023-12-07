Construction Complete on Thrilling New Roller Coaster at Cedar Point

Construction on the highly anticipated Top Thrill 2 roller coaster at Cedar Point has reached a major milestone. The construction crews have successfully completed the installation of the ride’s awe-inspiring 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower. The view from the top is bound to be a heart-pounding experience for thrill-seekers.

With the hoisting and securing of the final piece of the track on Sunday, the track work for Top Thrill 2 is now complete. Cedar Point is eagerly preparing the ride for its grand debut in 2024. Guests will embark on a spine-tingling journey as they are launched in reverse at a mind-boggling speed of 101 mph. Rising into the sky at a steep 90-degree angle on the new tower, this reverse launch is just one of the three exhilarating launches awaiting riders.

According to Cedar Point, this milestone marks a significant step forward in the completion process of Top Thrill 2. As excitement continues to build, the park gears up for the 2024 season, scheduled to open on Saturday, May 4th.

The new addition to Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup promises to deliver an unparalleled thrill experience for visitors. Not only will riders be treated to breathtaking views from the towering spike, but they will also be immersed in an adrenaline-fueled adventure like no other. As the anticipation grows, fans of the amusement park eagerly await the chance to embark on this exhilarating new ride.

With construction now complete on the impressive spike tower, the countdown begins for the grand opening of Top Thrill 2. Cedar Point enthusiasts can mark their calendars and prepare for an adrenaline rush that will leave them on the edge of their seats. The 2024 season is sure to be an unforgettable one at Cedar Point as this thrilling new roller coaster takes center stage.