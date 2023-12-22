Cecily Strong’s Unexpected Absence from ‘SNL’ Cold Open

In a surprising turn of events, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong did not appear in the show’s cold open, despite making a surprise appearance during dress rehearsal. Strong, who left the show at the end of 2022, was initially cast to play the role of Rep. Elise Stefanik. However, when the show aired, she had been replaced new featured cast member Chloe Troast in the role.

Speculation arose as to why Strong was replaced, with some suggesting that her absence from the cold open may be due to her potential return on next week’s episode, which will be hosted fellow alum Kate McKinnon. However, the exact reason for the last-minute change was not immediately clear.

It is also unknown how much preparation Troast had before being thrust into the role and finding her own take on the political character. The sketch itself received mixed reviews, with lukewarm laughs and a largely negative response from viewers. There were also concerns raised about the sketch’s approach, with some criticizing it as antisemitic.

Coincidentally, the sketch aired shortly after news of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill’s resignation. Magill had faced criticism for her appearance before Congress earlier in the week. It is possible that the decision to switch out Strong from the sketch was influenced the fast-moving nature of the news, either due to sensitivity reasons or a lack of preparation time.

Representatives for “SNL” have not yet provided any comment regarding Strong’s absence from the cold open. As fans eagerly await the next episode hosted McKinnon, one can only wonder if there are more surprises in store for the show’s loyal audience.