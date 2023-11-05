Discover the TCL 43QLED770: A Small TV with Big Possibilities

Are you searching for a television with a smaller screen size and a budget-friendly price tag? Look no further than the TCL 43QLED770. This model meets those criteria, boasting a compact 43-inch display and an affordable price of just 307 euros with a special offer.

What does the TCL 43QLED770 TV offer?

– A sleek QLED panel with a 43-inch screen size

– Compatibility with 4K, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Atmos

– Impressive gaming features

– Google TV interface for seamless navigation

While TVs with large diagonals are the trend nowadays, not everyone has the luxury of space to accommodate them. Thankfully, manufacturers like TCL continue to produce high-quality smaller TVs. The TCL 43QLED770 is the perfect example, offering excellent image quality while being a great fit for your living room, especially considering its affordable price.

Small, yet impressive: A high-quality screen at an affordable price

Featuring a compact 43-inch display, the TCL 43QLED770 TV is ideal for smaller rooms. Despite its size, it provides a comfortable viewing experience for all types of content, thanks to its slim bezels on three sides, enhancing immersion. The QLED technology ensures beautiful contrast and accurate color reproduction, although it may not reach the levels of OLED.

This TV supports 4K UHD resolution and is compatible with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, delivering an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, it features Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio. For an even better audio experience, consider pairing it with a soundbar.

Smooth interface and exciting gaming features

The TCL TV runs on Google TV, offering a user-friendly and fluid experience. It recommends popular movies and series based on your preferences and subscriptions. Access to various applications like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and MyCanal is just a click away. Voice assistants are also integrated, allowing you to control your TV with voice commands. Furthermore, the TV features Chromecast functionality, enabling you to stream content from your smartphone.

As for gaming, the TCL 43QLED770 includes three HDMI 2.1 ports. Compatible games benefit from the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), minimizing input lag for a smoother gaming experience. Additionally, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support ensures fluid gameplay. However, it’s important to note that the screen refresh rate is limited to 50 Hz, making it unable to achieve high refresh rates for 4K gaming. Therefore, you’ll be capped at 60 Hz on devices like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

FAQ

1. Is the TCL 43QLED770 TV suitable for small spaces?

– Yes, with its 43-inch screen size and slim design, it fits well in smaller rooms.

2. Does the TV support 4K resolution and HDR?

– Yes, it offers 4K UHD resolution and is compatible with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Atmos.

3. Can I use voice commands to control the TV?

– Absolutely! The TCL 43QLED770 incorporates voice assistants, allowing you to control it with your voice.

4. How many HDMI ports does the TV have?

– It comes with three HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for connecting gaming consoles and other devices.

With the TCL 43QLED770, you get a compact and affordable TV that doesn’t compromise on quality, offering a range of features that enhance your viewing and gaming experiences. Whether it’s a smaller living room or a bedroom, this TV is the perfect fit. Upgrade your entertainment setup with the TCL 43QLED770 and enjoy top-notch visuals and immersive sound.